One of the people behind Fox’s hit procedural drama 9-1-1: Lone Star has revealed what fans could have seen from TK and Carlos had the show not been cancelled.

Earlier this week, Fox aired the season finale of the show’s fifth and final season, which saw an asteroid crashland in Austin, almost – but not quite – killing off some major cast members.

The show ended on a huge high note for fan favourite queer couple TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva), as it was revealed that not only did they survive, but they’d get a happy ending.

TK revealed that he would quit his job as an emergency medical technician in order to appease social workers and adopt his young brother Jonah, becoming his full-time carer.

Rafael L. Silva as Carlos and Ronen Rubinstein as TK (Tarlos) in 9-1-1: Lone Star. (Fox)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-producer Rashad Raisani suggested that had the show continued, Tarlos fans would have seen more of the journey the duo embarked on to become adoptive parents.

“It would’ve been great to see an episode where TK and Carlos make the decision to adopt,” he shared. “I wish we could have displayed that journey before we put them in front of the social worker.”

Outside of their family life, Raisani suggested that there could have been more screen time exploring the dynamic of Carlos as a Texas Ranger, particularly when it comes to working with Sam (Parker Young), the man he once suspected of killing his father Gabriel (Benito Martinez) in season four.

“I always regretted that I couldn’t have had a Carlos Texas Ranger episode after he had found out who had betrayed him, to see what his new normal looks like at work with Campbell, the guy who he thought did it,” Raisani shared.

9-1-1: Lone Star was cancelled last year much to the shock and disappointment of fans, though Raisani and star Rubinstein have teased that future crossover between the show’s characters and the OG 9-1-1 series isn’t an impossibility.

9-1-1: Lone Star is streaming on Disney+.

