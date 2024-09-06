First responder drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star has been cancelled after five seasons and fans are, unsurprisingly, devastated by the news.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minnear, the series – which has aired on Fox since 2020 – follows the lives first responders living and working in Austin, Texas.

During the course of its run, 9-1-1: Lone Star has developed a dedicated fanbase, particularly for same-sex couple Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand and Carlos Reyes – known to fans by the by the portmanteau ‘Tarlos’.

According to Deadline, following unsuccessful contract re-negotiations, the show’s 12 episode fifth season will be its last one, with a season finale slated for 2025.

Addressing the cancellation, Ronen Rubinstein – who plays Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand – shared a photograph on his Instagram story of himself being fitted for the show back in 2019.

“This young man would’ve been happy with just 1 season,” he captioned the image.

You may like to watch

“Thank you for changing his life forever. Playing T.K. these last five years has been the greatest honor of my career. I love y’all so fckin much.”

He also subsequently shared a video featurette for the upcoming season on his Instagram grid, captioning it: “One last ride y’all 🥹”.

Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand and Carlos Reyes are fan favourites (Fox)

Gutted fans took to social media to share their feelings about the cancellation.

“Not ready for the one last ride. But thank you so much for bringing these characters to life especially TK. He got me through a dark time,” one person commented under Rubinstein’s video.

Another said: “Tarlos have been that hug you need in moments when there are no two arms that can hold you.

being part of this was the best thing that could have happened to me.”

One final ride with Tarlos pic.twitter.com/xUBwW6VrZr — Donna (@tarlos126) September 5, 2024

A third fan wrote they are “absolutely heartbroken” the series has been cancelled, writing: “I feel there’s so many more stories to tell. But my sadness will not tamper down my excitement for season 5, it looks insanely amazing!”

“911 Lone Star has been my comfort show for years, I can’t believe it’s ending. What the hell am I gonna do without the 126,” another brokenhearted fan wrote on X/Twitter.

In a statement, Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said: “From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere.

“Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”