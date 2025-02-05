Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon took to the stand at a rally in New York to praise her “beautiful and brave” trans son and nephew after a hospital in the state reportedly cancelled gender-affirming treatments.

The …And Just Like That actress told that she was “sickened” to hear that the New York University Langone Health had reportedly begun cancelling appointments for transgender children.

According to The New York Times, the hospital had cancelled the appointments of two 12-year-olds in the state who were due to be given puberty blockers.

The apparent cancellations came after Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from hospitals that were found to be providing gender-affirming care to youths under the age of 19.

Despite the order not yet being signed into law, a number of hospitals have begun cancelling such appointments.

Transgender teens and their families have also begun filing a legal challenge against Trump’s attempt to restrict gender-affirming care.

Cynthia Nixon appeared at a rally in St. Vartan Park, near the NYU Langone, earlier this week to share her heartbreak at seeing the impact of Trump’s threat.

Cynthia Nixon speaks at the rally outside NYU Langone to oppose its denial of pediatric gender-transition treatment to minors. Nixon discusses the trans people in her life: her child, her sister’s child, her child’s best friend and her best friend’s child. pic.twitter.com/9gRbuKAuIG — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) February 4, 2025

“Most importantly, I am here today as the mother of a proud trans man,” she told the hundreds of people who’d gathered in the park, who cheered and applauded her.

You may like to watch

“I am here today as the aunt of a proud trans man,’ she continued. “My best friend’s kid is trans and my kid’s best friend is trans.

“My wife and I, our lives are filled with the most amazing, beautiful, brave trans people – young and old, but especially young.”

Nixon’s first-born child Samuel came out as a trans man back in 2018, with the two-time Emmy Award winner revealing that he had his top surgery done at NYU Langone “a number of years ago”.

“His doctors were fantastic… His surgeon was the best we could’ve imagined,” she recalled.

“And the idea that this city is filled with young people who thought they had a place to go where they can receive the highest care – and that place has now been shut to them, sickens me. Sickens me to my core.”

Nixon went on to call out Trump’s “assault” on the LGBTQ+ community since his inauguration in January, and promised to return to the rally ground again.

“The last two weeks have been an assault, a barrage, so many horrific things coming at us from every direction,” she said.

“Nothing has made me feel so good as coming around the corner today and seeing you all standing here fighting for trans rights.”

Sharing her speech on her Instagram page, Nixon continued by urging NYU Langone to “be better than this”.

“Last night I spoke at a rally attended by hundreds of people – organized in less than 36 hours – to demand that NYU Langone and other private hospitals stop being preemptively subservient to Trump’s illegal and inhumane executive order denying trans youth critical care,” she wrote.

“New York is better than this, NYU SHOULD be better than this.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.