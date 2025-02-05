Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has officially swapped the magic of Oz for the perils of Jurassic Park, as he stars as a geek on a mission in the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.

The Bridgerton beau leads the film as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, who joins forces with skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson) and her trusted team member Duncan Kincaid (Moonlight star Mahershala Ali).

Set five years after the jaw-dropping events of 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, which saw the world become largely inhabitable for dinosaurs, Jurassic World Rebirth follows the trio as they embark on a deadly mission to source life-changing elixir from the DNA of the world’s three, largest remaining scaly beasts.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park,” reads the official synopsis.

“There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

The film’s brand new first trailer, released today (5 February), sees Emmy Award-nominated Fellow Travelers star Jonathan Bailey swap the charm of Fiyero for the fear of a man confronted by building-sized reptiles.

Their treacherous journey involves scaling (and falling) down a rock face, fending off Pterosaurs, and avoiding being hunted by the world’s largest ever carnivorous beings.

The three gigantic creatures they have to find dominate land, air and sea, meaning there’s no end of perilous conditions our trio will have to endure.

In addition to bringing blockbuster action, Jurassic World Rebirth is already being praised for one major thing: giving us Jonathan Bailey in “slutty geek” glasses.

Over on the very normal internet, fans have determined that sitting through two hours of Bailey in said specs will “change lives”.

Other stars of Jurassic World Rebirth include Homeland‘s Rupert Friend, and Murder on the Orient Express actor, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into cinemas on 2 July 2025.

