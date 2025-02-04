A brand new teaser for the upcoming seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, has sent the gays into a frenzy, thanks simply to a second-long look at Jonathan Bailey in glasses.

The short teaser, released ahead of the full-length trailer dropping on Wednesday (5 February), begins with a terrified Scarlett Johansson as skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennet, brandishing a firearm.

The clip then cuts to a stern looking Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, standing still in the jungle, decked out in a tartan shirt, grimy beige vest jacket, with a backpack swung around his shoulder.

And, of course, those silver-rimmed glasses.

The swift shot of Wicked and Bridgerton star Bailey in action has been enough to rile up the internet’s thirstiest gays, who have shared an array of inappropriate emojis and expletives in response.

“I don’t think I’m mentally prepared to watch Jonathan Bailey be attractive in another role soon after Wicked. I have yet to stop spiraling since November,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

“This nerdy look is so perfect omg,” declared a second fan.

A third stated: “I sound like a broken record at this point but Jonathan Bailey as a gorgeous nerdy palaeontologist is going to change my life forever.”

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth. (Universal Pictures)

Set for release on 2 July 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth follows on five years from the aftermath of the franchise’s sixth instalment, Jurassic World Dominion (released back in 2022).

The sci-fi action blockbuster will follow Johansson’s Zora and Bennett’s Henry as they embark on a mission to find the largest dinosaur creatures remaining in a world now largely uninhabitable by dinosaurs, in search of a life-saving drug born from their DNA.

The official synopsis reads: “The survivors now live in remote tropical regions with conditions similar to those in which they were formerly abundant. Zora Bennett, a covert operative, is hired to work with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) on a top-secret mission.

“Their goal is to locate the three largest creatures within the tropics and acquire their DNA, which contains the key to a drug that will miraculously save human lives.”

It continues: “The team crosses paths with a civilian family whose boating adventure was overturned by roving aquatic dinosaurs, leaving them all stranded on an island where they must confront a terrifying, ominous revelation that has been kept secret from the world for decades.”

In the words of an infamous meme: Nooo Jonathan Bailey don’t get eaten by dinosaurs your so sexy aha.

