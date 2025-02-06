Drag Race star recreates Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’ video in record time

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jan Sport has recreated Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” music video just two days after its premiere.

Jan, who starred in season 12 of the show and went on to become a contestant on All Stars 6 in 2021, was joined by Andrew Barret Cox to recreate the video at Balcon Salon, in New York, on Monday (3 February).

Their efforts even caught the eye of the original video’s choreographer, Parris Goebel, who reposted the performance on Instagram, exclaiming: “Exactly,” in capital letters.

Cox took to his Instagram page to share a recording of the performance. “Less than 24 hours went by and we knew we needed to do this for ourselves,” he wrote.

“It’s been a long time since a song or a video has made us scramble like that. Lady Gaga has done it again and gotten us out of a slump and void of inspiration. We feel reinvigorated and energised. And the crowd liked it so much, we did it twice.”

The video shows Cox in red and white outfits that recreate the drama of the original.

Comments under the post praised the pair for nailing the performance so quickly.

“Drag queens work faster than Satan,” one person wrote. Another said: “And to do it with vocals. OMG, Jan ya’ll really did that, I had to watch it two or three times.”

And on Wednesday (5 February), Goebel wrote: “I’ve been feeling an overwhelming amount of emotions the past few days. Gratitude being one and also a huge sense of realisation.

“Do you and be you, there is a magic in that and someone somewhere will appreciate it. Thank you, world.”

Goebel took to Instagram to thank everyone. (parrisgoebel/Instagram)

Gaga debuted the third official single from her upcoming album Mayhem, during the Grammy Awards in California on Sunday night (2 February). Fans dubbed it “the best song [she] has put out in years”.

“Abracadabra” and the music video are available to stream now.

