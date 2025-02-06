Elton John has announced a new album with Brandi Carlile, titled Who Believes In Angels?

The Oscar-nominated duo, who received a nod for the track “Never Too Late” from the gay superstar’s documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, are releasing a 10-track album together.

The title track was released on Wednesday (5 February), with the pair also delivering a one-off concert next month, aptly called An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile. It’s described as a “one-night-only event” featuring “performance and storytelling”.

Fans can be in with a chance to purchase tickets only if they pre-order the album, which will be out on 4 April.

Not only is the upcoming work a collaboration between John and Carlile, but is also thanks to the genius of producer Andrew Wyatt and John’s long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin. The team share an Oscars Best Original Song nomination from John’s latest documentary, with the track also included on the upcoming album.

“Between the four of us, what went down in the studio is pretty magical,” John told Variety. And you know, I don’t wanna let cats out of the bag, but you ain’t heard nothing yet. You have heard absolutely f***ing nothing. There’s something coming your way which is gonna blow your a** off.”

The album was written and recorded in just 20 days at L.A.’s Sunset Sound Studio in October 2023 and also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, well-known bassist Pino Palladino and Pearl Jam tourmate and former Chilli Pepper guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

There’s more goodness where the album is coming from, too. Accompanying the album is a short film which goes behind the scenes in the studio for the first time for John’s fans.

A press release reads: Static cameras positioned around the studio captured thousands of hours of raw footage and ultimately documented the entire creative process — breakdowns, breakthroughs, tears, torn-up lyric sheets and all. The candid footage offers fans an unprecedented, searingly honest insight into the emotionally turbulent creative process for Elton, Brandi and the rest of the team.”

You may like to watch

In a sweet tribute ahead of the album release, 11-time Grammy award-winner Carlile told fans how she had “been singing together” with John for “basically my whole life – he just didn’t know it”.

“I’ve been working — and dreaming — my way towards this moment since I was 11 years old. Every album I’ve ever made has carried Elton’s name in the liner notes, my quiet thank you to the artist without whom I would have never written a song. It was impossible to imagine that one day, he’d not only be my hero, but probably my best friend. In some way though I think maybe I knew?”

Who Believes In Angels? is set for release on 4 April. An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile takes place on 26 March at The London Palladium.