TV writing legend Russell T Davies is among a slew of TV lovers to lather Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys with praise following the release of its third and final season.

The BAFTA-nominated queer comedy follows a fictionalised version of its creator Jack Rooke, played by Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn. Llewellyn stars as a 19-year-old Jack in 2013, freshly out as gay and on his way to university, while simultaneously grieving the death of his dad.

Across three seasons, Big Boys has followed Jack through the trials and tribulations of university and family life, including befriending cheeky chappy and mature student Danny (Jon Pointing), and navigating gay sex for the first time.

Yet as the seasons have gone, Rooke has expertly balanced comedy with gut-wrenching moments, including Danny’s nan Iris (Sheila Reid) dealing with the devastating effects of dementia.

Now, season three is out, and according to critics, it packs in more funny and more heartbreak than ever before.

In a post on Instagram, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies – who is also the mastermind behind one of the UK’s first ever queer comedies, Queer As Folk – praised Big Boys as “a masterpiece”.

“Big Boys 3 now streaming on Channel 4. A masterpiece. An absolute masterpiece. Funny and wild and filthy and kind, and then the final episodes take writing somewhere else, somewhere new,” Davies gushed in his post.

“Astonishing, brutal, hilarious. All power to @jackdaverooke, what a voice. This is TV for the ages.”

Critics, too, have raved about the brand new season, which continues to navigate Jack’s exploration of his sexuality, and Danny’s mental health challenges.

Writing for Metro.co.uk, Asyia Iftikhar gave praise of the highest order, dubbing Big Boys as “the greatest comedy of a generation”.

Similarly, Nick Hilton in The Independent described the series as “one of the finest British comedies of the last decade”.

Another five star review in The Guardian described season three as a “beautiful, heartbreaking” watch.

Responding to the praise online, Rooke wrote on Instagram: “Holding space for the lyrics of Big Boys 3 reviews. The former journalism student in me would be knickers wet over these. Feel v lucky + grateful. Stream it now gals.”

Fans of the show have since begun sharing their thoughts on season three and its tearjerker finale, with one writing: “Binged it yesterday, emotionally wrecked me. Then had a little cry in the gym this morning when I remembered the last two episodes. It’s so so heartbreakingly wonderful.”

A second added: “I’m still recovering from sobbing my little heart out to this show yesterday. Was lulled into false sense of security with all the laughing initially. You should be so proud of all you and the team created!”

Big Boys is streaming now on Channel 4 streaming.

