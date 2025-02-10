Donald Trump has celebrated fans at the Super Bowl cheering his appearance and booing Taylor Swift at the game.

During Sunday’s (9 February) game between the Kansas City Chiefs – for whom Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce plays – and the Philadelphia Eagles, both the singer and Trump appeared on a giant TV screen but the reactions from the crowd were vastly different.

When Trump was shown, fans inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans erupted into applause and cheers, but then booed Swift when the camera focused on her – not that she looked bothered by it.

Swift attended the game with Ice Spice and the Haim sisters to support Kelce and the Chiefs.

Booing taylor swift as if she's playing on the field against 'your' team, even though she's just sitting there looking pretty, is loser behavior pic.twitter.com/yZ13tJbDwB — jade (@tsholyground) February 10, 2025

The president later posted a screenshot from the right-wing account Libs of TikTok on his own Truth Social page, apparently endorsing the diverse reactions. It was captioned: “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed. The world is healing.”

Trump did not add his own commentary. He and the pop star have been at odds before, with the president writing on Truth Social that he “hate[s] Taylor Swift” after she endorsed his then rival Kamala Harris for the presidency.

In September, the singer wrote on Instagram that she was voting for Harris because she fights “for the rights and causes” Swift herself believes in.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she wrote, signing it off with “Childless Cat Lady” in a riposte to comments made by Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

Despite his feelings for Swift, Trump was still supporting Kelce’s team and had predicted they would win. However, they were trounced 40-22.

