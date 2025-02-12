Malta’s LGBTQ+ themed entry for this year’s Eurovision Contest, about “serving kant”, is highly unlikely to ever be played on the BBC, according to one DJ.

The phrase to ‘serve c**t’ has its origins in vogueing and ballroom communities: it means “to bring feminine realness, or a convincing display of womanhood.” RuPaul took the concept and ran with it for Drag Race, rebranding it to ‘C.U.N.T. ‘ for “Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent.”

Scott Mills, who said last month that the UK’s entry had already been chosen, was speaking about Malta’s entry in the wake of excitement on social media.

Pop star Miriana Conte will represent Malta in the Swiss City of in Basel in May, with her song “Kant.” Kant is a Maltese word meaning ‘singing’.

Many social media users have raved about the track, with one person saying: “Malta is definitely serving,” while another predicted victory for Conte.

Congrats 🇲🇹 Malta On Winning Eurovision Song Contest 2025 You Slayed Girl 😎Served That Kant 😌💅 ( I know contest haven’t happened yet ) before you all go at me for saying that 🤣✌️ I jus wanted be the 1st person to congratulate 😎 — INTJgirl (@INTJgirl14) February 11, 2025

The chorus of the song has Conte singing “serving kant”, which sounds similar to a swear word.

You may like to watch

Speaking about the song on his Radio 2 breakfast show, Mills said: “We can’t talk about Malta’s one at all. We definitely can’t play a clip of it, ever, on the BBC.”

He went on say that the UK entry has not yet been announced. The BBC has said that the act and song will be announced “before the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) deadline in March”.

Scott Mills on Malta’s Eurovision entry:



“We can’t talk about Malta’s one, at all. We definitely can’t play a clip of it… ever, on the BBC” pic.twitter.com/QXLmqKA1aM — Samuel Deakin (@TheSamuelDeakin) February 10, 2025

Conte has revealed that her song will be “revamped” but will retain its catchy chorus which was approved by the EBU. On the track, she also sings: “Only lovers, no enemies. Feel it round me, queen energy.”

Responding to Mills’ comment, she said: “I saw the article on social media about the BBC but I don’t have much to say. I do, however, understand their position as a radio station and as a country.”

And on Monday (10 February), she took to Instagram to share that she had been in a car accident ahead of being selected to represent Malta.

“This journey has been an emotional rollercoaster, teaching me discipline, perseverance and resilience,” she said. “Against all odds, every doubt, every horrible comment, every criticism I faced, I can proudly say I made it.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.