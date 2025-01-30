UK’s Eurovision 2025 entry has already been chosen, Scott Mills reveals

The UK’s 2025 Eurovision Song Contest entry has already been chosen, radio legend Scott Mills has revealed.

DJ Mills, who this week took over from Zoe Ball as the host of BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, shared that he has already had a preview of the UK’s Eurovision entry.

Mills told newsreader Tina Daheley that he had been sworn to secrecy about the identity of the UK’s next Eurovision act, but he did share a little insight into his thoughts on the chosen song.

“Can’t say who it was by… I mean I can’t say anything. They locked me in a room,” Mills said, before he added: “It’s good!”

The BBC has said that the act and song representing the UK will be announced “before the European Broadcasting Union’s deadline in March 2025”. In other countries, some artists and songs have already been confirmed.

David May, who has led the search for the UK’s entry, said of his role working with the BBC team, as reported by the Mirror: “We’re seeking talent and a song that embodies the essence of UK music. We want to collaborate with an authentic act who has a genuine, heartfelt story to tell, and an unmatched vocal sanity and range”.

Eurovision 2025 will be hosted in Basel, Switzerland, after the country’s entrant and history-making non-binary singer Nemo won the 2024 contest earlier this year, with their song “The Code”.

The two semi-finals will take place on 13 and 15 May, with the grand final on 17 May at the St Jakobshalle arena.

During a TikTok Live earlier this month, Liverpool-born X Factor finalist Rebecca Ferguson shared that she had been asked to perform at Eurovision – by countries outside the UK.

