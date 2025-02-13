Elon Musk’s son apparently doesn’t think much of protocol or diplomacy, having appeared to tell president Donald Trump to shut up, during a visit to the White House.

Musk, standing alongside four-year-old X Æ A-12, and the president, denied concerns of a “hostile takeover” of the US government, during a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday (11 February). The Tesla chief executive was recently appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, an appointment that has caused concern in certain quarters.

As Musk spoke, his son entertained himself by seemingly antagonising the president, even, according to some, telling the commander-in-chief: “I want you to shush your mouth.”

The youngster was also seen mimicking his father’s gestures and picking his nose before wiping his hand on the Resolute desk – a gift from Queen Victoria to president Rutherford Hayes in the 1880s.

“I thought my son might enjoy this but he’s sticking his fingers in my ears and stuff,” Musk said after telling the boy to “stop that.”

X’s mother and Musk’s ex-partner, DJ and songwriter Grimes, responded to seeing the clips of her son by saying he “should not be in public like this”.

Musk’s son was hardly in awe of president Donald Trump. (Getty)

Responding to a post that commented on the child’s presence, Grimes said: “I did not see this, thank you for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Musk, who has fathered 12 children, apologised for X’s behaviour.

Asked by journalists if he was orchestrating a “hostile takeover,” the billionaire replied: “The people voted for major government reform… and they’re going to get what they voted for. We have this unelected, fourth unconstitutional branch of government, which is the bureaucracy, which has, in a lot of ways, more power than any elected representative.”

