Labour MP shares that he’s living with HIV

MP Kevin McKenna has revealed that he’s living with HIV, in a bid to end the stigma surrounding the virus.

McKenna opened up about his diagnosis and encouraged people to get tested during a Commons debate on National HIV Testing Week, which began on Monday (10 February).

The Labour MP, who won the Sittingbourne and Sheppey seat, in Kent, by fewer than 500 votes at the last general election, spoke about how the Aids crisis had informed his decision to become a nurse and that he had “lived a long time as an HIV positive man.”

He highlighted how different living with HIV is now to the experiences of those he knew, and lost, in the 80s and 90s, and reassured those anxious about getting tested, stating: “You won’t pass this disease on when you’re treated.

“You won’t suffer. And honestly it’s boring and mundane.”

HIV is a virus that attacks white blood cells within the immune system. If left untreated, it can develop into Aids.

According to Aidsmap, Aids is “an umbrella term for the illnesses that occur due to having untreated HIV infection for several years, by which point the immune system is severely damaged and unable to fight off infections”.

‘A body blow to HIV stigma’

Richard Angell, the chief executive of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the charity that organised the week, said: “Kevin McKenna sharing that he is living with HIV, while serving as a member of parliament, is a hugely significant act but delivered as he would like it to be treated: as just another long-term condition.

Effective medicine has changed life for those living with HIV. (Getty Images)

“Kevin talked to the change in his life time. He shows that people living with HIV cannot just access medicine that means they can live a healthy life and cannot pass on the virus, but can go on to succeed and serve our country.

“Today, Kevin has delivered a body blow to HIV stigma and will continue to change hearts and mind in the way HIV is viewed by the general public.”

HIV is manageable with effective prevention, treatment and care, unlike 40 years ago when it was pretty much a death sentence. Reduced stigma has led to those who have the condition feeling more comfortable about seeking medical care and disclosing their status.

Lord Peter Smith, the former Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury, revealed his HIV status in 2005. Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who was MP for Brighton Kemptown until last year, followed suit on World Aids Day in 2018.

To learn more about HIV and Aids research, testing and treatment, visit amFAR or the Terrence Higgins Trust.

