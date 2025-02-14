A host of A-list celebs are due to descend on London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (16 February), for the 2025 annual BAFTAs, and betting odds tell a fascinating tale about who’s most likely to go home with an award.

The Best Film nominees are Conclave, The Brutalist, Anora, A Complete Unknown and 2024 Spanish-language trans musical Emilia Pérez, which recently became embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that lead actress Karla Sofia Gascón previously wrote a number of offensive tweets. It’s believed she won’t be attending on Sunday, despite also being nominated for Best Actress.

One person who will be attending, however, is Demi Moore. Her hit body horror film The Substance has five nominations in total, and Moore is nominated for Best Actress.

The Substance has been branded Demi Moore’s comeback. (Cannes Film Festival)

Other huge names who’ll be taking their seats on Sunday night are Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Edward Norton, Hugh Grant, Isabella Rossellini, Orlando Bloom, Ralph Fiennes and Adrien Brody.

Adrien Brody is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, which is about a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States, where he struggles to achieve the American Dream.

It’s impossible to know exactly who will scoop an award on the night, but betting odds are an interesting way to gauge who the favourites to win might be.

Betting odds for Best Actress: BAFTAs 2025

It’s looking good for Demi Moore, as industry experts Bet365 currently have her as the favourite, while Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is languishing in last place.

However, she’s still facing stiff competition from Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Mikey Madison for the coveted award. Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Pansy Deacon in Hard Truths, which incisively and truthfully illustrates the trials and tribulations of mental illness. Mikey Madison portrays the title role in Anora, a film about the beleaguered marriage between a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch.

You may like to watch

Betting odds for Best Actor: BAFTAs 2025

Adrien Brody is favourite to win Best Actor for his hard hitting performance in The Brutalist.

Ralph Fiennes is just behind him. He’s nominated for his performance in Conclave, a political thriller film set in the Vatican. Timothee Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in biopic A Complete Unknown places him third.

Betting odds for Best Film: BAFTAs 2025

The Brutalist is also leading the way when it comes to Best Film, with Bet365 offering 6/4 odds.

Conclave is neck and neck with The Brutalist at the time of writing, with Anora close behind, so it’s anyone’s guess who might take home the award at this point.

Betting odds for Best Director: BAFTAs 2025

If betting odds are to believe, then The Brutalist is set to clean up.

Brady Corbet is favourite to win Best Director at the 2025 BAFTAs for his role in creating The Brutalist.

However, you never quite know what’s going to happen on the night. The only way to find out is to actually watch the ceremony.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards air on Sunday February 16 at 7pm on BBC One. You can watch the ceremony live, or on BBC iPlayer.