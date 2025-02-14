BAFTAs 2025 guest list: Which celebs are going to be at this year’s ceremony?

New pictures from London’s Royal Festival Hall have been released, showing which stars will be attending the 2025 BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday (16 Feb): and some seriously huge A-list names are on the guest list.

For the second year in a row, the BAFTAs will be hosted by Doctor Who and Good Omens star (and passionate LGBTQ+ ally) David Tennant. His performance as the 2024 host garnered widespread praise, it was also a ratings hit watched by more than 3.8 million viewers at home.

The best film nominees for the 2025 BAFTAs are Conclave, The Brutalist, Anora, A Complete Unknown and 2024 Spanish-language trans musical Emilia Pérez, which recently became embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that lead actress Karla Sofia Gascón previously wrote a number of offensive tweets which negatively referenced Islam, George Floyd – whose death at the hands of police sparked protests worldwide – and diversity at the Oscars. Gascón is also nominated for best actress at the 2025 BAFTAs.

It has been widely reported that Karla Sofia Gascón will not be attending the 2025 BAFTAs due to the ongoing fallout from her past comments, however her co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez will be there.

A-list celebs on the 2025 BAFTAs guest list

Other big-name actors who you can expect to see walking the BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday include Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum.

Wicked has received seven nominations in total, although not for Best Film. The movie has earned nominations for Cynthia Erivo as Leading Actress, Ariana Grande as Supporting Actress, as well as nods in Costume Design, Makeup and Hair, Production Design, Sound Design and Special Visual Effects.

Timothee Chalamet will be there. He picked up a Best Actor nomination for his star turn in Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which is also nominated for Best Film.

Seating plans are finalised for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Demi Moore has also RSVP’d and will be at the event. Her hit body horror film The Substance has five nominations in total, and Moore is nominated for Best Actress.

Other huge names who’ll be taking their seats on Sunday night are Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Edward Norton, Hugh Grant, Isabella Rossellini, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Winslet, Orlando Bloom and Ralph Fiennes.

Warwick Davis will also be there: The British actor and comedian is being honoured with this year’s BAFTA Fellowship, the arts charity’s highest accolade.

Warwick Davis attends Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment’s “Willow” Series Premiere in Los Angeles, California on November 29, 2022 (Getty)

Who are the guest presenters at the 2025 BAFTAs?

The organisers of the 2025 BAFTAs have also released a full list of all the celebs who will be presenting awards or performing at the event, and it’s also a veritable who’s-who list of the Hollywood elite.

Severance’s Adam Scott will be presenting an award, as will Star Wars veterans Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg (Pegg played Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens – to save you Googling it).

Other presenters include Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, James McAvoy, Lupita Nyong’o and Pamela Anderson.

90s boy band Take That will also be there to perform their their chart-topping hit ‘Greatest Day’ which features in the BAFTA-nominated film Anora.

You can see a full list of all attendees and guest presenters here.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards air on Sunday February 16 at 7pm on BBC One. You can watch the ceremony live, or on BBC iPlayer.