A new site called Trump Golf Tracker is going viral on social media. It shows that the President has spent 17% of his second term golfing so far – and we’re only 28 days in.

Donald Trump reassumed the office of the President on January 20 and, 28 days later, the President has apparently spent nearly one-fifth of his time golfing.

At the time of writing, according to the Trump Golf Tracker, which uses publicly available information, Trump has spent five days out of 28 golfing – the equivalent of 17.86%.

We’re only 28 days in to the presidency, with an unbearably long 1,461 days to go until the next president is inaugurated, so it remains to be seen how much golfing Trump will do by the time his second term is over.

The tracker states that Trump visited a “Trump Organisation property on 428 of the 1,461 days of his first presidential term”, just under one-third of his time in office.

He “is estimated to have played 261 rounds of golf, one every 5.6 days”.

The Trump Golf Tracker (TrumpGolfTracker.com)

The tracker is powered by The Alt Media, a publication hosted on Substack and created by Adam Parkhomenko and Sam Youngman which aims to “deliver uncompromising, fearless journalism that cuts through the mainstream fog.”

Alongside measuring the number of days the President has spent golfing, the tracker has also carefully placed graphs showing the price of eggs and the price of gasoline going back to January 30 and December 9 respectively.

The price of eggs currently sits at $7.74 for one dozen eggs while the price of gasoline is $3.13 per gallon, both of which have been increasing in the last two months.

Egg prices are considered a de facto measure for inflation, but the increase in price has also been linked to an ongoing bird flu that has led to the slaughter of millions of chickens to contain the spread.

The price hikes show now sign of stopping, despite Trump running a campaign highlighting the cost of eggs and promising to bring prices down if elected.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

In fact, by the end of the Biden administration, the cost of eggs was $3.65 and that has more than doubled in the last month.