Sex Education star cast in BBC’s upcoming dystopian LGBTQ+ drama The Dream Lands

The BBC has cast a Sex Education star in its upcoming dystopian LGBTQ+ drama The Dream Lands, based on Rosa Rankin-Gee’s sci-fi thriller book Dreamland.

According to the official synopsis, the new six-part drama is “set in a near-future Margate, against a backdrop of soaring inequality. The Dream Lands tells the story of Chance and her family, a young woman who discovers life and love while being forced to fight for her family and friends’ survival in a world that’s crumbling around her.

“The Dream Lands is a thrilling voyage of romantic awakening and self-discovery, a defiant community fighting back. A high-stakes relationship drama set against a backdrop of conspiracy, the story blazes with the enduring power of love and hope, in a world spinning out of control.”

Fans will see none other than Sex Education’s Connor Swindells in the cast, who is famed for playing Adam Groff in the comedy-drama series. He is set to play the character of Kole.

Sex Education‘s Connor Swindells is set to appear in the upcoming BBC series The Dream Lands. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Joining Swindells is his Netflix alumna and queer icon Gold Rosheuvel, known for playing Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton and the eponymous spin-off series. Rosheuvel, also recently featured in Doctor Who and Death in Paradise, is set to play Iona.

Also featuring in the series is up-and-coming star Pascale Kann, who will play the lead of Chance, as well as Anna Friel (Brookside, Pushing Daisies) as Jas, Black Mirror’s Clara Rugaard as Franky, Rivals and Doc Martin star Katherine Parkinson as Antonia, and more.

BAFTA award-winning series creator Kayleigh Llewellyn said via a press release: “I’m completely awed by this stellar ensemble, all brought together under the expert eye of our casting director, Rachel Sheridan.

“We feel incredibly lucky to be working with a cast that blends new young talent, who I believe are the stars of tomorrow, and acclaimed actors, who will be delving into areas we’ve never seen them explore before.”

Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel is also set to join the cast. (Dave Benett/WireImage)

BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt said: “It’s no surprise that Kayleigh’s heartfelt and captivating scripts have attracted a cast of such an outstanding calibre, with exciting new talent acting alongside established names already loved by BBC viewers. I can’t wait to see them bring The Dream Lands to life.”

You may like to watch

The Dream Lands is yet to announce a release date. Keep checking back here for more updates.