Wedding bells are ringing! Sex Education star Connor Swindells has married his partner, and his on-screen dad officiated their wedding.

Swindells, who portrays Adam Groff in the comedy-drama series on Netflix, tied the knot with his long-term partner, while his on-screen father (played by Alistair Petrie) officiated the service.

Swindells married fellow actor Amber Anderson, known for her role as Lady Diana Mitford in Peaky Blinders, at Boath House in the Scottish Highlands.

In images shared to Instagram by British Vogue, Petrie was captured standing behind the couple in their outdoor wedding as they shared their vows with one another. Petrie, who plays Michael Groff in the series, wore a kilt as he stood at the alter to officiate the wedding.

Meanwhile, Anderson opted for the first wedding dress she tried on, a classic silk off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress and sheer gloves. Swindells wore a navy double-breasted blazer and matching suit trousers by Atelier Arena.

Swindells and Anderson met on-set whilst working on Autumn de Wilde’s Emma, and stayed in touch as friends. The pair took their relationship to the next level when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and were able to meet as lockdown restrictions allowed.

You may like to watch

“We ended up together during the first lockdown,” Amber told British Vogue. “We were both living alone and relatively near each other, so we decided to bubble together. We got to really support each other through that.

“Lockdown meant we had time with each other that we wouldn’t have gotten if we’d both been away filming. Our official first date was literally about three months into our relationship when everything opened up again. I feel like we did everything backwards in a strange sort of way,” she said.

The Sex Education star popped the question to Amber during a trip to Botswana, and enlisted the help of his best friend Oakley to transport the ring. “[I knew] full well Amber would sniff out any remnants of a proposal – this was the only way”. Eventually, he was able to get down on one knee in front of a 1400-year-old baobab tree, and the rest is history.