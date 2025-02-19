The results of the movie casting machine being stuck on randomise are on full display in the bloody trailer for Freaky Tales, with Hollywood hunk Pedro Pascal starring alongside Fifth Harmony’s Normani.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the filmmaking duo behind 2019’s Captain Marvel the chaotic capers comedy Freaky Tales also stars actors from across the acting spectrum, including late Euphoria star Angus Cloud in a posthumous role.

Cloud died from an accidental drug overdose in 2023, aged just 25.

Insecure star Jay Ellis, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Dominique Thorne, The Outsider’s Ben Mendelsohn, and Scream star Jack Champion also star.

Oh, Tom Hanks is there too. As is rapper (and the film’s producer) Too $hort. And NBA basketball player Sleepy Floyd. And NFL footballer Marshawn Lynch. It’s quite the mix.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal narrates the opening scene as his corrupt character Clint in the new, official trailer, saying: “The underdog thinks he can do the impossible: to feed the bully, sell enough mixtapes to get out of the hood. I can say with certainty, this underdog has seen his last day.”

The supercut ends with him cupping his pregnant girlfriend’s stomach before he’s confronted by a gun-toting criminal.

Set in 1987 in Oakland, California, the trailer then shows Clint forced to do one last killer job, targeting Sleepy Flloyd.

A wild montage then shows Normani in role performing as a singer, and Cloud getting in on Clint’s criminal activities.

The action-packed trailer continues with absurdly bloody sword-fighting, drug snorting, car chases, and a man on fire. It’s a violent ride, to say the least.

According to the official synopsis, Freaky Tales is “a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles”.

It lands in cinemas worldwide on 4 April.

