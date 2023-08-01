Tributes have been paid to Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who has died at just 25 years old.

Cloud was reportedly found dead at his family home. The cause of death has not been announced.

The actor’s family confirmed his sudden death in a statement Monday (31 July), saying: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dead, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Best known for playing drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria, the actor also had roles in The Line and North Hollywood.

The official Euphoria Twitter page wrote that it was “incredibly saddened” to learn of his death, adding that he was “immensely talented” and a “beloved part” of the HBO series.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

“We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” the statement added.

Responses to the news included from American singer Kid Cudi, who said: “This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. F**k.”

Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show’s most charming character. He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he’s at peace now. pic.twitter.com/Gxp2ZSn3zA — The King of Burbank (@akingofburbank) July 31, 2023

Singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey also extended her sympathies in a post, saying: “Rest in peace angel.”

Voice actor Roger Clark also dedicated a post to the actor, saying: “Angus Cloud was a blossoming, natural talent. I couldn’t take my eyes off of him, he was magnetic. Rest in peace, too young.”

More to follow.