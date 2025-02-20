Actor Matt Bomer has revealed that production on the first season of his new Golden-Girls-like gay sitcom has been completed.

Taking to Instagram, the Fellow Travelers star wrote: “That’s a wrap on season one of Mid-Century Modern.”

The comedy also features fellow gay star Nathan Lane, Zoolander‘s Nathan Lee Graham and Tony-award and Golden Globe winner Linda Lavin, who died in December.

“This show was a dream come true for me in so many ways,” Bomer added. “I’m going to have to make a new bucket list. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Mid-Century Modern is coming to @hulu soon.”

A number of fans commented under the post that they: “Cannot wait.”

Lavin’s death, aged 87, was due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her representative told Deadline.

Bomer took to Instagram to pay tribute to his co-star, saying he was “grateful to have been touched by [her] brilliance”, adding: “She [was] an icon, a phenomenal artist and a deeply caring human being who will remain an inspiration to so many (myself included), and she will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Bomer, who has been married to publicist Simon Halls since 2011, previously said about the new, multi-cam show: “There are some nods to not only Golden Girls, but [also] other characters from past shows which I grew up loving. So, it’s sort of a hybrid, but I would definitely say it’s a spiritual cousin.”

The sitcom follows three gay men who decide to retire together in Palm Springs, in the Californian desert.

All 10 episodes of Mid-Century Modern are set to drop on Hulu on 28 March.

