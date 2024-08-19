Matt Bomer says new series Mid-Century Modern is a ‘nod’ to Golden Girls

Matt Bomer has confirmed that his new TV show Mid-Century Modern is a “nod” to the beloved sitcom Golden Girls.

Fans have been looking for something to fill the Golden Girls-sized space in their hearts ever since Disney+ confirmed it wouldn’t be rebooting the series.

And it turns out that Bomer and Nathan Lane’s upcoming gay sitcom could be the answer to viewers’ prayers, as the Fellow Travelers star admitted that Mid-Century Modern has given “some nods” to the 1985 series.

Mid-Century Modern has drawn inspiration from Golden Girls (pictured). (Steve Fontanini/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In an interview with People Magazine, Bomer spoke about the multi-cam show, which is from the minds of Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and also features actors Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin.

He said: “Some of the circumstances are similar with this group of people, who have decided for a certain chapter in their life, they’re going to live together.

“There are some nods to not only Golden Girls, but some other characters from past shows which I grew up loving. So it’s sort of a hybrid, but I would definitely say it’s a spiritual cousin,” said Bomer.

“It’s a tip of the hat to a lot of those types of characters that I grew up loving,” Bomer added.

The upcoming series has been ordered to Hulu. (20th Television/Ryan Murphy Productions)

The series — which has been ordered to Hulu, the streaming platform announced on 13 August — is also executive-produced by queer TV legend Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Pose, and Glee).

Mid-Century Modern sees “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother,” the official logline reads.

Bomer will take on the role of Jerry Frank, a former Mormon who left the Church after his ex-wife outed him as gay. “Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head,” the synopsis reads.

Lane, the veteran star of dozens of movies, including The Birdcage and Angels in America, as well as TV series such as Modern Family and The Gilded Age, will play Bunny Schneiderman, a well-to-do businessman on the brink of retiring.

Meanwhile, Graham stars as Arthur, a “dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran who believes life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge”.

Lavin is set to play Bunny’s mother, Sybil, a “wise, caring and iconoclastic” character, filling in as the show’s version of Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty).

There is currently no release date for Mid-Century Modern, which is set for release on Hulu.