Fans of Matt Bomer’s “Golden Girls-style” sitcom have finally found out when the new show will begin.

Mid-Century Modern, which stars queer legends Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham alongside Bomer, follows three friends – billed as gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs, in the Californian desert.

Bomer, who married publicist Simon Halls in 2011, plays Jerry Frank, a former Mormon who left the Church after his ex-wife outed him as gay. Acting royalty Lane’s character is Bunny Schneiderman, a well-to-do businessman on the brink of retiring.

According to Deadline, the sitcom will be released on Hulu in the US on 28 March.

The comedy marks actress Linda Lavin’s final role before her death in December, at the age of 87.

Lavin, whose career stretched back to the early 60s, filmed seven of the 10 episodes and her last appearance will be in the episode titled, “Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman,” in which the character is also set to die.

“This week at Mid-Century Modern we filmed an episode I never thought we’d have to write,” Max Mutchnick, one of the show’s creators, posted on Instagram last month, alongside behind-the-scenes photos, including Lavin’s trailer covered in flowers.

“Saying goodbye to the character of Sybil was painful. Saying goodbye to Linda Lavin was heart-breaking,” he added.

And composer and jazz pianist Billy Stritch, who frequently performed with Lavin, said: “She was as thrilled as I’d ever seen her, working on this show. Bless all of you for giving her that.”

According to Geektown, UK viewers will be able to watch the show on Disney+ later this year.

