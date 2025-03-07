The first trailer for Matt Bomer’s upcoming sitcom Mid-Century Modern is finally here, and it shows the trio of besties sharing their “golden years” together.

Mid-Century Modern, which stars queer legends Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham alongside Bomer, follows three friends – billed as gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death of a friend, decide to spend their golden years living together in the Californian desert.

Bomer plays Jerry Frank, a former Mormon who left the Church after his ex-wife outed him as gay. Lane, the veteran star of dozens of movies, including The Birdcage and Angels in America, and TV series such as Modern Family and The Gilded Age, will play Bunny Schneiderman, a well-to-do businessman on the brink of retiring.

Meanwhile, Graham stars as Arthur, a “dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran who believes life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge”.

In the first trailer of the series, which is a nod to Golden Girls, Bunny (Lane) laments that he and his friends “never see each other” despite Jerry responding that they “Face-time every night”.

“I use a filter, it’s barely even me,” Bunny protests. “You’ll both move in here. Let’s be together while we still can – like a family!”

The trailer shows the trio navigating dating, work, family, and friendships while newly co-living in Palm Springs, California.

The 10-episode series is also set to see guest stars including Billie Lourd, Vanessa Bayer, Zane Phillips, Pamela Adlon, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Stephanie Koenig, Richard Kind, Kimberly Coles, Judd Hirsch, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, and Rhea Perlman.

The comedy marks actress Linda Lavin’s final role before her death in December, at the age of 87. Lavin played Bunny’s mother, Sybil, a “wise, caring and iconoclastic” character.

Mid-Century Modern is set to premiere on Hulu on 28 March.

