Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer to star in new series Mid-Century Modern on streaming

Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer’s upcoming gay series Mid-Century Modern will finally be available to stream.

As fans have proved, there is a massive craving for a Golden Girls reboot. While the new series Mid-Century Modern isn’t an exact copy, it has been dubbed the next best thing.

The multi-cam Mid-Century Modern series is set to feature the Only Murders In The Building and Fellow Travelers stars and is from the minds of Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. Actors Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin are also set to appear in the series.

The series — which has been ordered to Hulu, the streaming platform announced on 13 August — is also executive-produced by queer TV legend Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Pose, and Glee).

Mid-Century Modern sees “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother,” the official logline reads.

Bomer will take on the role of Jerry Frank, a former Mormon who left the Church after his ex-wife outed him as homosexual. “Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head,” the synopsis reads.

Lane, the veteran star of dozens of movies, including The Birdcage and Angels in America, as well as TV series such as Modern Family and The Gilded Age, will play Bunny Schneiderman, a well-to-do businessman on the brink of retiring.

Bunny has a sort of imposter syndrome when it comes to finding love — he’s always trying to find it, but never quite feels good enough to embrace it.

Meanwhile, Graham stars as Arthur, a “dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran who believes life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge”.

Linda Lavin is set to play Bunny’s mother, Sybil, a “wise, caring and iconoclastic” character, filling in as the show’s version of Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty).

Bomer’s character is somewhat reminiscent of Betty White’s Rose Nyland in Golden Girls, while Bunny is said to be more like Dorothy (Bea Arthur).

There is currently no release date for Mid-Century Modern, which is set for release on Hulu.