Doctor Who‘s hotly-anticipated second season has officially confirmed its release date, along with an iconic queer guest star in the form of Alan Cumming.

The 15th series of the sci-fi show – which has been marketed as “season two” due to production changes and Disney+ acquiring international broadcasting rights – will begin on 12 April.

The show will premiere at 8am on BBC iPlayer and later that day on BBC One in the UK, the show’s website announced. Episodes will also be available to watch on Disney+ for those outside of the UK.

Alongside the release date, it has also been confirmed that The Traitors US host – and bisexual icon – Alan Cumming will guest star in the second episode of the series, voicing a “happy, funny, singalong cartoon” named Mr Ring-a-Ding.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies explained: “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

The stars align on 12th April ✨



Watch #DoctorWho on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available pic.twitter.com/WEZDnkzzDi — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) February 26, 2025

The new series will see the return of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), while Varada Sethu will make her debut as new companion Belinda Chandra.

Other guest stars set to appear in the upcoming season include Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

It was also revealed that trans author Juno Dawson will be joining the writing team for the upcoming season, which she described as “truly a dream come true”.

“I started watching Doctor Who with my grandma when I was ten years old in the 1990s,” Dawson said. “From writing fan-fiction for an audience of one, to scripting the best TV show of all time is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait for fans and newcomers to see the new season.”

