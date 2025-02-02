Actor Alan Cumming has condemned the “heinous” policies President Trump has introduced since taking office targeting transgender Americans.

Cumming, who also hosts The Traitors US, recently spoke on The View about the “awful” situation many trans people now find themselves in with their rights being wrenched away through executive orders.

“I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a trans person, knowing that the government is trying to legislate that you do not exist.”

“I just think it’s awful. And what kind of country are we in where we take rights away from people? Do you know what I mean? What is going on?”

Cumming said he was appalled by the recent moves made by the Trump administration, saying that he had heard about people “hoarding their medication because they’re not going to be able to get it again”.

“It’s just a terrible, terrible situation.”

Trump recently signed executive orders to cut federal support for gender-affirming care for minors, leading to several hospitals halting care, and targeting “gender ideology” in schools as well as mandating that the United States would only recognise two gender: male and female.

He has also cracked down on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and removed discrimination protections for trans people across the country.

This is the latest in a long line of ongoing attacks against trans people by conservatives, with the American Civil Liberties Union confirming that over 500 bills targeting LGBTQ+ people were introduced across the country in 2024 alone.

“Even before the election, over the last couple of years, especially against trans people… so many laws [have been introduced],” Cumming added.

Cumming is a known advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, identifying as bisexual himself. He is married to illustrator Grant Shaffer. The couple married in a civil ceremony in London in 2007.

