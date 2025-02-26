Oscar-winning Conclave star John Lithgow has become the first actor to confirm his participation in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series, revealing that he will play Dumbledore.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that the actor, known for roles including The Crown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, was close to signing on the dotted line to play the gay Hogwarts headmaster.

Now, speaking to ScreenRant, Lithgow has confirmed his role in the TV remake, stating that it will “define” his career in the “last chapter” of his life.

The 79-year-old star shared that he would be “about 87-years-old” by the time the series finishes filming.

HBO’s adaption of JK Rowling’s fantasy novels is believed to feature one season per each of her books, and is rumoured to begin filming this summer, with a late 2026 or early 2027 launch date. It’s said to run for approximately ten years.

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me,” Lithgow said of the role.

“I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.

“Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

A Harry Potter TV series is coming. (Max)

It’s not yet known how the TV remake will navigate Dumbledore’s sexuality, as while Rowling has since revealed that she “always thought” of the magician as gay, the films – which starred Richard Harris and then Michael Gambon in the role – didn’t explicitly mention his queerness.

The Harry Potter series will be helmed by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and produced by Mark Mylod. While numerous rumours around other stars cast in leading roles have swirled for months now, no other actors bar Lithgow have confirmed their involvement.

Some fans of Lithgow have expressed disappointment at his role in the TV show, given the controversy surrounding JK Rowling and her views on the transgender community.

In the past, JK Rowling stated that she would prefer ‘two years’ in jail over using a trans person’s correct pronouns. (Getty)

“It’s stupid that they’re remaking Harry Potter and embarrassing to be in it,” one person wrote on X/Twitter in response to Lithgow’s casting confirmation.

“I do not expect 79-year-old John Lithgow to be privy to online discourse or maybe even know how or why JK Rowling has fallen off in recent years, but you would think that someone in his circle would have advised him to stay away during this ‘hard’ decision process,” a second shared.

HBO boss Casey Bloys has previously said Rowling is “very involved” in the making of the TV show, and that her views have had no negative impact on casting for the show’s roles.

In a statement issued last year, the streaming service said it was “proud” to be rebooting Harry Potter, and that JK Rowling “has a right to express her personal views”.

One of Lithgow’s most recent projects away from Harry Potter is Jimpa alongside Olivia Coleman, in which he stars as a gay grandfather who takes his non-binary grandchild under his wing.

