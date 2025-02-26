Michigan Republican lawmakers are attempting to repeal same-sex marriage in the US in an archaic new resolution handed to the Supreme Court.

Republican House rep. Josh Schriver announced in a Monday (24 February) post that he, along with 13 Republican co-sponsors, intends to push a resolution urging the Supreme Court to overturn the pivotal Obergefell v. Hodges ruling.

The landmark 2015 case set a legal precedent across the US that guaranteed same-sex couples the right to marry across every state in the country.

Schriver, an opponent of LGBTQ+ rights, states in the resolution that he believes the ruling is “at odds with the sanctity of marriage, the Michigan Constitution, and principles upon which the country was established.”

Schriver further claims that the ruling has resulted in increased “religious persecution,” citing a wedding venue that was fined in 2022 for refusing to work with a same-sex couple.

“The new resolution urges the preservation of the sanctity of marriage and constitutional protections that ensure freedom of conscience for all Michigan residents,” Schriver continues.

Schriver’s resolution is legally nonbinding, meaning it carries no explicit power within Michigan or US federal legal agencies. The resolution would not be able to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate, nor could it be signed by governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Similar requests have been made by lawmakers in Idaho, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Idaho, though the Supreme Court has not yet agreed to hear a case.

The Supreme Court’s decision granted marriage equality in 2015. (Getty)

Michigan was among several US states to outlaw same-sex marriage prior to the 2015 Supreme Court ruling after a constitutional amendment was passed in 2004. If Obergefell v Hodges were to be repealed, Biden’s 2022 Respect for Marriage Act would still protect same-sex marriage nationally.

Schriver, who has previously called the ruling “perverted,” is currently embroiled in a racism scandal after he shared a conspiratorial post claiming that Black people are attempting to diminish the influence of white people.

In response, House Democratic speaker Joe Tate, who is Black, revoked the Michigan lawmaker’s committee assignment and staff, saying he would not let the House become a form for “racist, hateful, and bigoted speech.”

“Representative Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others,” he said according to CBS News.