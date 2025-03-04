A Moms for Liberty online portal, which allowed people to snitch on state schools that have diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, has shut down after apparently being hit by a flood of spam emails.

The right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ group announced on Thursday (27 February) that it had created a website, in collaboration with the Trump administration, allowing people to report “divisive ideologies and indoctrination”.

But enddei.ed.gov lasted less than a week before the Department of Education apparently shut it down after opponents flooded the website with spam submissions.

Users across social media reportedly suggested sending such helpful tips as the entire script of The Bee Movie, while others described reporting Elon Musk as a DEI hire or signed the online portal’s email to newsletters from groups such as the Scientologists and The Satanic Temple.

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice is a supporter of Donald Trump. (Getty)

Moms for Liberty, a conservative political organisation which opposes progressive or inclusive policies in schools, has branches across several states which are notorious for voicing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments at school board meetings.

It has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center after a chapter in Indiana came under fire for using a quote from Adolf Hitler in an inaugural newsletter.

Following the launch of the anti-DEI portal, group co-founder Tiffany Justice claimed that schools had been “pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies”.

She went on to urge parents: “Now is the time [for] you [to] share the receipts of the betrayal that has happened in our public schools. This webpage demonstrates that president Trump’s Department of Education is putting power back in the hands of parents.”

Responding to the launch, Jewish Council for Public Affairs chief executive, Amy Spitalnick, said the “bigoted, extremist” effort to end DEI, while using Moms for Liberty as its “only validation, tells you everything you need to know… the same Moms for Liberty that approvingly quoted Hitler and has deep ties to violent groups like the Proud Boys.”

