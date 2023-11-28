Middle schoolers have written to their local Moms for Liberty chapter to tell them to ‘stop bullying’ LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

The SPLC-designated extremist group, which describes itself as a parental rights group, is dedicated to preventing what they believe is the “woke indoctrination” and “grooming” of children across the US. This is done by spreading homophobic messaging, campaigning for book bans, and joining local school boards to dictate class curriculums.

Moms for Liberty is now rampant across 48 states, with over 300 local chapters.

But, for at least some schools, their attempts to keep LGBTQ+ issues out of sight are proving futile.

On Sunday, the official Moms for Liberty X (formerly Twitter) account shared photos of cards they had been sent from “concerned middle school students in Seattle, Washington.”

The cards, which are decorated with rainbow flags, hearts, and peace signs, as well as stickers and colourful marker pens, ask the group to “stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ+ youth and their families.”

Students sign off their letters with their first names or simply as “a Seattle public school student.”

One card visible in the photo reads: “Love is love & ur wrong! Grow up! I’m more mature than you.”

A second reads: “Gay is slay. Stop being a rat”, and a third says: “I say gay.”

Accompanying the photos was a caption from someone on the Moms for Liberty team that accused Seattle public schools of “spending class time indoctrinating and weaponising your children.”

While there were many Moms for Liberty followers and supporters who were equally as outraged by the letters – calling for teachers and organisers to be fired and even jailed – there were just as many users who were thrilled to see middle schoolers standing up for themselves.

“Never too young to learn how be activists standing up for your beliefs and the human rights of fellow classmates. I love it!” commented one person.

A second raved: “So proud of these kids!!! I should have my daughter make some of these with me to give to our local chapter.”

And a third commented: “Looks like they are calling you out for your bigotry, no?”

Others pointed out that, contrary to what Moms for Liberty had claimed, the letters hadn’t been written during class hours and had, according to the photo evidence that the so-called parental rights group had uploaded, been composed as part of an extra-curricular club.

“Nope!! Not class time M4L!!! Genders & Sexualities Alliances, or GSAs for short, are student-run organizations that unite LGBTQ+ and allied youth to build community and organize around issues impacting them in their schools and communities. This is a club!” tweeted one user.

Another agreed: “It is from the GSA students and rightly so… I’m proud of these young people for standing up and being proud of who they are.”

This uproar from Moms for Liberty comes just one week after it was uncovered that an outreach leader for the far-right-inspired group was a registered sex offender.

Phillip Fisher Jr, who volunteered at Philadelphia’s Moms for Liberty chapter, served three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old boy.

When interviewed by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fisher denied any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Sheila Armstrong, the chairwoman of Philadelphia’s Moms for Liberty chapter told the local paper that she had not been aware of Fisher’s criminal record.