An anti-Elon Musk guerrilla campaign by a UK-based group named “Everyone Hates Elon” (EHE) is going viral on social media, as people share photos of their posters online.

Everyone Hates Elon has used unconventional marketing tactics to spread their disdain for the controversial tech billionaire throughout London, with their message now spreading beyond the capital city.

The campaign gained attention after a bus stop poster was put up in east London. The poster described Tesla as “The Swasticar,” alongside an image of Musk making what appears to be a Nazi salute while riding in a Tesla. The text on the poster read: “Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds.”

The controversial tech entrepreneur caused a storm that is yet to show any signs of abating after making gestures at an event marking Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday (20 January), which many people have likened to a Nazi salute.

After telling voters “thank you for making it happen”, in reference to Trump’s victory over Democrat Kamala Harris, Musk placed one hand on his chest before thrusting the other towards the crowd, his fingers together and palm turned down. He then turned and performed the same salute to the American flag.

Elon Musk denied that his gesture was a fascist salute. “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is so tired,” he wrote on X.

Elon Musk gives an alleged Nazi salute during a speech. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

In an interview earlier this month, the group told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident at Trump’s inauguration gave them the impetus they needed. “OK, Elon, if you’re going to show the world who you are, let’s show the world who Tesla really is,” a spokesperson told THR, adding that the car company’s business is where the public can best vote against the tech mogul.

EHE’s campaign has also seen “swasticar” stickers slapped on Teslas. The group have even taken to attacking Musk’s X platform, with a poster that reads: “Delete your account. If the bar lets Nazis in, it’s a Nazi bar”.

Everyone Hates Elon’s fundraiser, the People Versus Elon, is on track to make £150,000 ($190,000) by next year. They’re also active on sites like Crowdfunder.co.uk.

Criticism of Elon Musk has been gradually growing in volume, fuelled by the actions taken by his controversial government department, DOGE (the Department Of Government Efficiency), including closing down USAID. USAID is the world’s largest provider of food assistance. Its entire website is offline at the time of writing.

USAID leaders fought against the decision, warning Trump in memos that the closure of the agency would mean a million children will go untreated for severe malnutrition, up to 166,000 people will die from malaria and 200,000 more children will be paralyzed by polio. The programmes were cut anyway, reports ProPublica.



This week, people on social media ridiculed a resurfaced 2021 photo of Elon Musk, joking that “he looks like a non-binary barista” (among other things) because of his unusual hair cut.

Also, over the weekend, a caricature of the billionaire featured on a carnival float at a German parade, where he was depicted wearing a nappy, holding a swastika flag and carrying a poo-filled megaphone.

