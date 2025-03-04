A carnival float at a German parade depicting Elon Musk wearing a nappy, holding a swastika flag and carrying a poo-filled megaphone has gone viral on social media.

The parade at Germany’s Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday) festival in Düsseldorf made clear what many Europeans now feel about the current US government.

The float depicted the right-wing tech billionaire wearing a baby’s nappy (diaper), with the logo of Alternative for Germany (AfD) on the front. He was holding an American flag shaped like a swastika, a hat with “Napo-Elon” written on the front and drool dripping from his mouth. A video of the float was shared to X, the platform that Elon Musk owns, where it went viral, attracting 8.8 million views at the time of writing.

NEW – Elon Musk was shown today with a swastika in his hand at the carnival in Düsseldorf, Germany.https://t.co/L6YDZNV11D — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 3, 2025

The caricature was topped off with Musk holding a red X-branded megaphone with excrement spilling out of it. A nurse was also shown trying to restrain him in a straitjacket.

In 2023, X/Twitter implemented auto-replies to journalists’ inquiries with a single poo emoji. Musk announced the change on the social media platform.

Musk, who was accused of twice making a Nazi-style salute during an event celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration, has denied the gesture was offensive, saying the Democratic Party was playing “dirty tricks”.

China’s president Xi Jinping, US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin were parodied naked during the annual Rose Monday parade in Dusseldorf. (Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images)

The parade also featured floats referencing Donald Trump and the tension between him and Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

German sculptor and illustrator Jacques Tilly, who created the designs, told Visit Duesseldorf: “When our order is threatened, we build floats with strong opinions all the more.”

You may like to watch

A float showed Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin crushing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images)

Musk has backed far-right political parties

Musk sparked outrage last year when he expressed support for AfD, a far-right German political party.

Taking to X, he wrote that “only” AfD can “save Germany”. He also shared a video of German right-wing influencer Naomi Seibt, who is known for supporting the political party and for being a climate change denier.

Musk has also supported other anti-immigration parties across Europe, including backing Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Last month, campaign group Led By Donkeys projected a five-minute protest video about the billionaire onto his Berlin Tesla factory’s exterior wall, showing how Elon Musk has continuously backed the far-right across Europe.

“This is the Tesla gigafactory in Berlin,” the Led By Donkeys video begins. “It’s factories like this that have made (Musk) the world’s richest person,” the narrator says, before alleging that he is using that wealth to “promote European far-right parties.”

The video continues in the same vein for five minutes, and also mentions the fact that Musk has been a vocal supporter of Tommy Robinson, a former member of the fascist British National Party and founder of the far-right English Defence League, who is currently in jail for spreading false claims about a 15-year old refugee.

Musk has called for Robinson’s release, calling him a “political prisoner.”

The video ended with the statement: “European democracy is being threatened by the world’s richest man,” goes on to then describe Musk as a “far-right activist” and encourages a boycott of Tesla.