People are lining up to mock this old photo of Elon Musk: ‘He looks like a non-binary barista’

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk takes part in the Inspiration4 crew send off at NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021.

People are mocking a resurfaced photo of Elon Musk because his hair looks atrocious. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

People are mocking a 2021 photo of Elon Musk that has resurfaced on social media, joking that “he looks like a non-binary barista” (amongst other things) because of his unusual hair cut.

Social media users have found a photo of the tech billionaire and owner of X/Twitter, dating back to 2021. It was originally taken when Musk was in Miami to attend an international art fair. He is seen walking out an airport door, with his dog Marvin, sporting an unusual hair cut which looks a bit like an undercut crossed with a mullet.

The short, uneven sides, combined with an overgrown flop of hair on top, have left X users howling with laughter, and lining up to take pot shots at the controversial “Senior Advisor to the President.”

“His barber hates him too,” one person wrote. Others compared his hairstyle to that of Sex and the City’s Che Diaz, the non-binary comedian who co-hosts a podcast with Carrie Bradshaw and Jackie Nee and later hooks up with Miranda.

Someone else made this crack about a barista, and it’s pretty spot-on, to be honest.

Others appeared to suggest his hair cut made him look like Adolf Hitler…

…or at the very least, a “1980’s German synth-pop” act.

The tech mogul has been increasingly under-fire in recent weeks, after making gestures at an event marking Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday (20 January), which many people have likened to a Nazi salute.

After telling voters “thank you for making it happen”, in reference to Trump’s victory over Democrat Kamala Harris, Musk placed one hand on his chest before thrusting the other towards the crowd, his fingers together and palm turned down. He then turned and performed the same salute to the American flag, sparking outrage.

This isn't the first time Elon Musk has found himself publicly mocked in recent days. Over the weekend, a caricature of the billionaire featured on a carnival float at a German parade, where he was depicted wearing a nappy, holding a swastika flag and carrying a poo-filled megaphone.

