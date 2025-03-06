People are mocking a 2021 photo of Elon Musk that has resurfaced on social media, joking that “he looks like a non-binary barista” (amongst other things) because of his unusual hair cut.

Social media users have found a photo of the tech billionaire and owner of X/Twitter, dating back to 2021. It was originally taken when Musk was in Miami to attend an international art fair. He is seen walking out an airport door, with his dog Marvin, sporting an unusual hair cut which looks a bit like an undercut crossed with a mullet.

The short, uneven sides, combined with an overgrown flop of hair on top, have left X users howling with laughter, and lining up to take pot shots at the controversial “Senior Advisor to the President.”

“His barber hates him too,” one person wrote. Others compared his hairstyle to that of Sex and the City’s Che Diaz, the non-binary comedian who co-hosts a podcast with Carrie Bradshaw and Jackie Nee and later hooks up with Miranda.

desperate to be che diaz https://t.co/ZBRSiXkLfb — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) March 5, 2025

Someone else made this crack about a barista, and it’s pretty spot-on, to be honest.

Hating on the lgbtq community but out here looking like a non binary barista smh https://t.co/eCdB9IZHqK — M✨ (@WheresMiles) March 5, 2025

Others appeared to suggest his hair cut made him look like Adolf Hitler…

Elon Musk went to his barber and said "sieg heil and tight." pic.twitter.com/j6DmvVN1Pw — Alex (@alexplainl8er) March 5, 2025

…or at the very least, a “1980’s German synth-pop” act.

People surprised about Elon Musk tweeting about Hitler when he has a haircut that screams 1980's German synth-pop pic.twitter.com/Khlew8NNN8 — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) February 17, 2022

The tech mogul has been increasingly under-fire in recent weeks, after making gestures at an event marking Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday (20 January), which many people have likened to a Nazi salute

After telling voters “thank you for making it happen”, in reference to Trump’s victory over Democrat Kamala Harris, Musk placed one hand on his chest before thrusting the other towards the crowd, his fingers together and palm turned down. He then turned and performed the same salute to the American flag, sparking outrage.

This isn't the first time Elon Musk has found himself publicly mocked in recent days. Over the weekend, a caricature of the billionaire featured on a carnival float at a German parade, where he was depicted wearing a nappy, holding a swastika flag and carrying a poo-filled megaphone.

