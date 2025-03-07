Madonna has once again come out swinging for the LGBTQ+ community after decrying Donald Trump’s anti-trans executive orders.

Since the beginning of his presidency, the 78-year-old has implemented a wave of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, ranging from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) restrictions to a ban on trans people serving in the military.

Music legend Madonna, a long advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, once again expressed her dismay at the continued bigotry of the Trump administration, saying in a Friday (7 March) Instagram story that it “breaks my heart” to witness trans people being shunned by the government.

“How can we know what it feels like? Have we walked in their shoes?” she said. “The lynch mob mentality in this country is at an all-time high. The excitement people get from watching people go down or be silenced, be blacklisted, is disturbing.

The Vogue artist continued by shaming those who get enjoyment from “other people’s pain,” saying that she believes it to be a sin.

Madonna proudly stood up for trans rights on Instagram (:@Madonna)

“Humanity should put more time and effort into lifting people up and supporting anyone who is striving to be the better version of themselves.”

Her comments come after the president used an address to Congress on Tuesday (4 March) to make several additional anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, including claiming that the previous Democratic government had spent millions attempting to make “transgender mice.“

The claim is completely false, stemming from funding grants given to a variety of studies analysing the effects of hormones – not necessarily hormone replacement therapy – on preexisting conditions such as asthma.

CNN went on to fact check the claim, and determined that: “The studies were meant to figure out how these treatments might affect the health of humans who take them, not for the purpose of making mice transgender.“

Madonna previously slammed the administration in January, saying in a post on X/Twitter that it is “sad” to watch the Republican president dismantle the rights of marginalised groups, urging LGBTQ+ people: “Don’t give up the fight.”