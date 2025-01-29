Pop icon Madonna has once again stood up for LGBTQ+ people everywhere by signalling her opposition to Donald Trump’s vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The Vogue artist expressed her dismay over the newly-appointed president’s recent spate of executive orders, several of which have negatively impacted the rights of LGBTQ+ people across the country.

In a post on X, the 66-year-old music legend shamed the new government for “slowly dismantling” the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

“It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years,” she wrote while telling LGBTQ+ people: “Don’t give up the fight.”

Among the orders include a ban on trans people entering the military, a ban on gender-affirming care for under-19s, and a proclamation that the US government will officially recognise only two sexes – “male” and “female.”

Trump’s actions – which have also included federal grant freezes and several anti-immigration policies – have been branded “unconstitutional” by several experts and opponents of his administration.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), nearly 1,000 people were arrested in just three days after Trump approved policies allowing officials to enforce actions in sensitive areas such as schools or places of worship.

Donald Trump has signed a significant number of executive orders since becoming president. (Getty)

LGBTQ+ advocacy organisation GLAAD branded the anti-trans executive orders “blatantly unconstitutional,” saying in a release on Tuesday (28 January) that Trump’s “unhinged obsession with attacking transgender people and their health care does not reflect medical fact.”

“Donald Trump and his administration are irrationally and illegally trying to stop funding for lots of things that Americans rely on for their health and happiness, efforts that are being blocked left and right as blatantly unconstitutional,” it wrote, adding: “The rhetoric in his executive orders about transgender people is appallingly inaccurate, incoherent, and extreme. Health care for transgender people is supported by every major medical association.”

In debunking Trump’s executive order, GLAAD shared a June 2024 post detailing over 30 medical organisations that agreed trans healthcare for under-18s is safe and effective.

Organisations who share this stance include the American Psychological Association, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

“The more the Trump administration focuses on spreading lies, the less it is focusing on solving problems and improving people’s lives.”