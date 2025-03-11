Gay MAGA influencer found dead while waiting for trial on murder charge

A gay MAGA influencer, Garrett Bruno, who was facing trial on a charge of second-degree murder, has been found dead.

Garrett Bruno’s body was found at his parents’ home in Mount Dora, Florida, on Tuesday (4 March). He was 33.

Orange County medical examiners confirmed Bruno’s death and said an investigation was ongoing, the Daily Mail reported.

His death comes while he was awaiting trial for murder over his involvement in a car accident that killed Esther Abouab, in West Hollywood, in October. He was accused of running a red light while speeding in a 25mph zone and crashing into another car, in which the 83-year-old grandmother was travelling.

A toxicology report is said to have found Bruno had ketamine and the chemsex drug gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, also known as GHB, in his system at the time of the crash.

Bruno was popular on social media under the handle @garrett.travels. He had more than 60,000 followers on Instagram and frequently shared his right-wing beliefs. A pinned highlight titled “politics” revealed his support for president Donald Trump and vice-president JD Vance, as well as his stance against immigration.

His ex-boyfriend George Harlow, 33, told the Daily Mail in October 2024 that the couple had separated several months ago.

Found in a coma by arresting officers

Esther Abouab died at the scene. Her husband, who was also in the car, was seriously injured.

Nine days after the crash, Bruno was photographed in broad daylight, seemingly snorting drugs outside his West Hollywood home, according to the Daily Mail.

Bruno was later involved in a scooter accident that left him in a coma. Police discovered him in hospital when they went to arrest him on 15 November.

He regained consciousness in December and, after a period in custody, was bailed in January.

