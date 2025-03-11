Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave has announced her plan to “rip up the good little actress rule book” by starting an OnlyFans account.

The actress, best known for playing pure-blood witch Lavender Brown in the wizarding film franchise, revealed her plan to start sharing very unique on the subscription-based social media site.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Cave said that she would be sharing content featuring “hair stuff”.

“I’m starting OnlyFans. Hair stuff,” she tells a man holding the camera in the clip. “So stuff like this, just going…” she adds, parting, brushing and plaiting her hair.

“The best quality hair sounds, you need to hear the brushes. Swishing it…” she continues.

Asked by the man filming whether she knows people are interested in “hair stuff”, Cave says: “It is a fetish, I think. I hope. Sl***y mormon. I’m going for like a very pure aesthetic.

“Just very sensual stuff with my hair. I hope this can make the big bucks,” she adds, confirming that she won’t be showing her “bum” or “feet” or posting explicit content.

In a new post on her self-titled Substack platform, Jessie Cave revealed that she hopes her OnlyFans content will help her to “get out of debt”.

“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt,” she wrote.

“My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

She continued: “Cosplay? Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research?” she quips, explaining that she feels “like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f***ed up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”

“I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one,” she adds. “It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

Jessie Cave as Lavender Brown in Harry Potter. (Warner Bros.)

On her OnlyFans profile, the actress expands on the type of content she’ll be creating.

“Former Harry Potter actress, writer, doodler and now Only Fans Long Hair Specialist. I do NICHE HAIR CONTENT which you may well quite like. How magical! Owl drop near daily. Wizard warning: Will not do explicit sexual content. Might be in my underwear.”

The London-based star’s content can be viewed for six dollars, roughly £4.60, per month.

Jessie Cave is one of a growing list of celebrities using subscription-based services like OnlyFans to share more intimate content of themselves for cash.

British pop icons Lily Allen and Kate Nash have both recently begun sharing such content, with Allen having a feet-specific OnlyFans account and Nash selling photos of her derrière to finance her tour.

Last month, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite also announced his plan to share explicit content on OnlyFans.

