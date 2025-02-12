The Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite has put his TV career to one side to return his focus to cakes – albeit of a very different kind.

The baker, who rose to fame as the champ of the third season of the beloved baking show in 2012, has now launched a NSFW page on content subscription service OnlyFans.

Whaite has enjoyed a successful TV career following his Bake Off win, including competing in Strictly Come Dancing’s first ever same-sex coupling with dancing professional Johannes Radebe, making it all the way to the end.

He was also a regular chef on Steph McGovern’s Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch, which was axed at the end of 2023. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Whaite said he was now ready to turn his attention to business ventures over the entertainment industry.

Before setting up his OnlyFans account, Whaite started a brownie business, Ruff Puff Brownies.

“Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business,” he told the publication. “Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses. One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise…

“If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page.”

Whaite currently has 118 video and photo posts on his explicit OnlyFans page, on which he’s named “Jonny Boy” and promises to show “the side of me you haven’t seen… yet”.

John Whaite. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The TV personality, who married his partner of 16 years Paul Atkins last year, also teased “solo play and collabs” on the account, which costs $12 (approximately £9.50) per month to subscribe to.

Super fans of Whaite’s iced buns can also purchase a three month subscription for $32.40, roughly £26.

Whaite, who released his memoir Dancing on Eggshells back in 2023, has also set up an NSFW X/Twitter account to go alongside his new endeavour, which is advertised with this glorious strapline: “Serving cake – take a bite.”

Earlier this week, he posted a collaboration with fellow OnlyFans content creator Mr Male Massage, an “erotic male massage therapist”.

“Had the pleasure of a @mrmalemassage massage this weekend,” Whaite wrote, alongside a photo of him lying face down on a massage table, completely nude.

“So this happened yesterday,” Mr Male Massage wrote on his page, alongside a photo of John Whaite posing and smiling in just a towel.

“The beautiful John came to visit me and couldn’t resist having a go on my table. Video out on our pages now. Go check it out.”

On Instagram, Whaite seemingly addressed his new business venture, writing alongside a photo of him in tight-fitted gym gear: “Whatever you choose to do in life, do it with integrity, do it with pride, and above all else, do it with passion.”

