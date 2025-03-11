Stafford Pride has criticised a “disturbingly homophobic” church group after it was granted permission to move to the West Midlands town.

The pride group has said it feels “deeply troubled” by the plans, after the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was granted planning permission to move into a former cinema in Stafford.

Last month, Stafford Borough Council approved the RCCG’s planning application to change its use from a cinema to a place of worship. The vacant 1930s building on Newport Road is located opposite the Stafford Pride office.

In a statement posted to its social media account, Stafford Pride said: “The RCCG has a disturbingly specific homophobic and anti-LGBTQ+ agenda and set of beliefs, which we stand steadfast against.

“As a town, Stafford is very open, loving and welcoming, we saw this in August at the first Stafford Pride – this is the town we must continue to be.”

Stafford Pride chairman Jack Taylor-Walker added that he is “horrified” by the church’s “incredibly hateful” views.

“We won’t give up on what we do,” Taylor-Walker told BBC Radio Stoke. “What we will do is call this out – we will always call homophobia out because we don’t accept it in our town.”

He added that he would be happy to communicate with the church to “see how we can move forward”, but added that he was “steadfast” against all homophobia. “It’s incredibly worrying and incredibly upsetting.”

PinkNews has reached out to a representative of the Redeemed Christian Church of God for comment.

The RCCG ministry was founded in Nigeria and is led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who has previously dubbed homosexuality as an “evil” which will destroy humankind.

Stafford Cinema closed for the final time in 2021, 85 years after it was first launched as an Odeon Cinema in 1936.

If this story has affected you, call Galop on 0800 999 5428 Monday–Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm, Friday 10 am to 4 pm, or email [email protected] at any time.

