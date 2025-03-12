Rotting in the Sun actor Jordan Firstman has announced his next big career move, his “sex forward” debut album Secrets.

The LP is inspired by fan responses to his frequent Instagram Q&A sessions of the same name, during which followers send him secret admissions via direct message.

In one such admission, a fan shared that they wanted “the opportunity to see all of my friends’ d**ks”. As such, Firstman turned the message into a song, which will serve as the first and only single from Secrets.

Comedian ​​and English Teacher star Jordan Firstman announced Secrets on his instagram account earlier this week by sharing the official album artwork, which features him embroiled in a not-so-secret tryst with a number of lovers.

The artwork centres his face looking up at the camera, while five naked men circle around him, their junk pretty much in his eye-line. It’s stamped with a “Parental Advisory – Explicit Content” logo.

“‘I WANNA SEE MY FRIENDS D**KS’ – single and video out this Friday. SECRETS full album April 11,” Firstman wrote in his announcement. “ITS SECRETS SPRING SUMMER ARE WE READY?!!!!”

Promotional posters for Secrets have started appearing on streets in the US, and despite the album cover simply alluding to a group rendezvous and not actually being explicit, members of the public have seemingly begun trying to take them down.

A video circulated online yesterday (11 March) appears to show a man attempting to strip the album cover poster, and a poster of a pre-save QR code, from the side of a building.

It remains to be seen whether the attempt to remove the posters is part of a PR stunt, as Firstman recently said in an Instagram Live that he was planning a “crazy” and “outlandish” move as part of the album’s publicity campaign.

People have been trying to take down Jordan Firstman’s posters promoting his “sex forward” debut album. pic.twitter.com/uIggWksh9P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 11, 2025

“You gotta get them in with sex, I know that works for me,” he shared, Attitude Magazine reported.

“One thing I’m doing in a couple of weeks is the most outlandish thing I’ve ever done in my career and maybe my life.

“It’s truly the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m very scared to do it but I fear I have to.”

According to Firstman, Secrets will be a “sex forward” album spanning multiple different genres, including jazz, country, “Central Cee-type” rap, and “Nirvana-style” post-punk.

It will feature tracks created by the actor in collaboration with music producers Sega Bodega, Blake Slatkin and Zach Dawes. The trio have combined music credits with artists including Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Shygirl, Dorian Elecrtra, FKA Twigs, Kesha, Tate McRae, and Reneé Rapp.

Secrets is released on 11 April.

