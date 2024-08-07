Brian Jordan Alvarez’s brand new FX comedy series English Teacher has received its first full-length trailer, and fans are already dubbing it an “instant classic”.

The heartfelt new show follows The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo actor Alvarez as English teacher Evan Marquez, a gay man navigating working in a modern Texan high school.

Working with Gen Z students in one of America’s most staunchly Republican states, Evan sees himself thrust into a world where the kids are somehow both not “woke” enough, and too “woke” for his comprehension.

He “often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school,” according to the show’s synopsis.

The opening scene of the trailer sees the professor attempting to explain to his students what being non-binary means, as gruff PE teacher Markie Hillridge (comedian Sean Patton) agrees with students that it definitely means being a hermaphrodite.

“No, not at all, and that word is not in use anymore… is it?,” Evan questions.

You may like to watch

“The kids this year, they’re not into being woke,” he explains to fellow teacher and newfound friend Gwen Sanders (played by Alvarez’s The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo co-star Stephanie Koenig).

“It’s circled back around,” Gwen responds dryly. “They’re saying the ‘R’ word again.”

English Teacher’s first episode will see Evan being told by the school’s principal (Enrico Colantoni) that he is under investigation after being seen kissing his boyfriend Malcolm (Rotting In The Sun star Jordan Firstman) by students.

In addition to tackling subtle and not-so-subtle homophobia with humour, the show will also address subjects from gun violence to queer relationships.

Oh, and there’s a cameo from none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Trixie Mattel, too: she’ll play a dragged-up football coach of sorts in episode two.

Some men just want to watch the world learn… FX's new comedy English Teacher premieres 9.2. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/TocYXW6OcL — Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjoralvarez) August 5, 2024

“Over the eight-episode season, we follow Evan as he navigates his relationships, his students and his fellow faculty and tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?,” the synopsis continues.

One fan wrote on social media: “This show will instantly be a classic. We are not ready for TV like this again. The cast is already phenomenal.”

“The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo should’ve been picked up for TV a decade ago. I’m so glad this is finally happening for him and I hope it’s a massive hit,” wrote a second.

the gay and wondrous life of caleb gallo should've been picked up for tv a decade ago i'm so glad this is finally happening for him and i hope it's a massive hit https://t.co/y2KnZj00wE — phoebe 🦦 is meeting dnp (@gardnsofbabylor) August 6, 2024

Do you understand how lucky we are to finally get a BJA project on TV???? https://t.co/EGh0A8Y8JF — Jacob Blank (@iamjacobblank) August 5, 2024

A third gushed: “Brian and Stephanie have been some of the most interesting, quirky, absurdly funny comedians on YouTube that I’ve found in recent years.

“If you haven’t watched The Gay and Wonderous Life of Caleb Gallo or Grandmother’s Gold, they are both an absolute must-watch.”

The first two episodes of English Teacher will stream on FX on 2 September and will then stream on Hulu.

