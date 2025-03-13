Queer music star Becky Hill has hit back at “privately educated nepo baby” Jack Whitehall over a joke he made at the BRIT Awards.

The comedian hosted the ceremony this year, and dubbed best dance act nominee Hill a “Wetherspoons Whitney” in a joke where he compared the “eclectic mix” of stars up for awards.

“From the soaring vocals of the Wetherspoons Whitney Becky Hill, to the atmospheric house of Top Jaw with decks, Fred Again,” Whitehall quipped.

Hill, from Bewdley, in Worcestershire, responded on her Instagram story with a re-shared post, which described the privileged backgrounds of various nominees and winners at the BRITs.

Hill responded to Whitehall's comments.

Charli XCX, who took home five gongs, was a student at the “£38,319-a-year (almost $50,000) Bishop’s Stortford College”, A G Cook attended the “£27,747-a-year” ($36,000) King Alfred’s School and The Last Dinner Party were educated at Bedales, where the fees are £52,000 per year, Hill said.

Whitehall went to the Dragon School, where boarding fees in 2025 are close to £16,000 ($21,000) per term.

“Imagine being called a ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ by some privately educated nepo baby who has a TV show with daddy the showbiz agent on national TV,” Hill wrote.

“My parents worked so hard to provide a middle-class life for me, even though they couldn’t afford it. No one gave me a leg up, I wasn’t near London so I couldn’t go to the BRIT School. So, if you associate a Midlands accent with a Wetherspoons that says more about the silver spoon in your mouth, jolly ol’ boy.”

Hill continued her attack in a later post, saying: “Me and my working-class attitude off to work today. Remember not to be out of touch today kids, even if your daddy is rich.”

