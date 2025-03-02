The BRIT Awards are over for another year, with Charli XCX dominating the 2025 ceremony thanks to her legendary Brat album rollout.

“Von Dutch” hitmaker Charli XCX took home an impressive four nominations on the night (1 March) out of the five she was nominated for, plus an extra gong for being the BRITs’ Songwriter of the Year.

That’s five in total – almost rivaling the historic six awards won by “Escapism” singer RAYE last year.

In addition to major LGBTQ+ ally Charli XCX turning the BRITS into the BRATS, it was an impressive night for a few other queer artists and big time allies.

With LGBTQ+ stars including Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong and chart-topper Becky Hill nominated for the 2025 BRIT Awards, here’s a rundown of the biggest queer winners of the night.

Charli XCX

OK, so we know Charli XCX isn’t queer, but she’s absolutely an honorary member: roughly 98 per cent of her fanbase is queer, and she’s been a big part in giving a platform for queer artists, from Pabllo Vittar to Kim Petras.

She won five awards – Songwriter of the Year, Best British Single (for “Guess”), Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Brat), and British Dance Act.

Plus, during her acceptance speech for British Dance Act, she paused to thank her collaborator and music producer pioneer, the late, great transgender icon, SOPHIE.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan dedicated her BRIT Awards to trans artists and drag queens. (Getty)

Newly crowned lesbian pop icon Chappell Roan won two major awards at the 2025 BRITs: International Artist of the Year, and International Song of the Year, for her sapphic anthem “Good Luck, Babe!”

Though she couldn’t attend the BRITs in person, she did send in two separate, pre-recorded video messages. In the second, for the International Artist gong, she explained how her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was based on her experience of queer joy.

She also took a moment to dedicate the accolade to “trans artists, drag queens, sex workers and Sinéad O’Connor”.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish. (Getty)

Sapphic songstress Billie Eilish managed to break an obscure record at the 2025 BRIT Awards, becoming the first non-British woman to win in the Best British Single category.

She won the accolade for her feature on Charli XCX’s summer smash “Guess”, which went to number one in August. Just two queens who came together to maximise their joint slay, and are now reaping the rewards.

The Last Dinner Party

Queer band The Last Dinner Party won Best New Artist at the BRITs. (Getty)

Queer British newcomers The Last Dinner Party won their second accolade at this year’s BRITs, having previously been given the Rising Star award at the 2024 ceremony.

This year, the all-women five piece band won the Best New Artist award, beating the likes of Rachel Chinouriri and Myles Smith.

The Last Dinner Party’s debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, hit number one in the UK in February 2024. They have previously explained that the record was inspired by their experience as queer teenagers.

JADE

JADE just made BRIT Award history. (Getty)

Throwing this one in for good measure, as a win for Jade Thirlwall – now known as just JADE – is a win for the whole LGBTQ+ community. The former Little Mix star won the British Pop Act category, delivered an astonishing performance of her debut single “Angel of My Dreams” and, in the process, made BRITs history – she’s the first former girl band star to win a solo BRIT Award.

JADE has spent her career being a staunch LGBTQ+ supporter, specifically speaking out for the trans community and platforming drag performers. We stan a loud, proud and vocal ally.

While there were a fair few big queer BRIT Award winners, there were also a number of big queer losses too. Billie Eilish lost out in the International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year categories, The Last Dinner Party missed out on the Album of the Year, Group of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act, and Becky Hill failed to bag her third BRIT Award for British Dance Act.

Adrianne Lenker and Tyler, The Creator also lost in the International Artist of the Year category, while Linkin Park didn’t bag the International Group of the Year gong.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.