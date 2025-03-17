A new online mini documentary explores the inner workings of a “Porn Star University”, where popular OnlyFans star Andy Lee works with straight men to produce gay adult content.

Andy Lee has become one of the most popular adult performers on paid-for social media site OnlyFans, thanks to his brand of scrappy, amateur content which he films often with his straight tradesmen friends.

The 20-minute documentary, created by director Jon Dean for his podcast All Out with Jon Dean, sees Irish content creator Andy Lee go behind the scenes on the sets where he creates some of his popular gay porn.

In the documentary, Lee shows Dean around the Porn Star University in Cambridge, which has been converted from a training college into Lee’s porn kingdom where the students of the university can film content.

Sets include a gym, a “chav living room”, a taxi, a car mechanic studio, a plush bondage room, a boardroom and a building site. The university also retained the abandoned building’s original toilets, where Lee and his friends film “p*ssing” content that it is hugely “popular” with his fans.

The university also includes a recently installed portaloo with no bottom, which actors can go and lay underneath to film scenes, and a locker room in which Lee recently filmed a video with 25 men.

In the documentary, Lee opens up about his sexuality, and implores that he identifies as straight despite making gay content.

“People can’t understand how you can be straight and do stuff with men as well. People ask me what my sexuality is. I say, ‘Well, I’m straight.’ They’re like, ‘How can you be straight? It’s not possible for you to be straight.’ I’m like, well I’m only physically attracted to females,” he says.

“Yes, I do stuff with males but I’m not physically attracted to a male. So, how can I be anything other than straight?”

Many of the men who star in Lee’s videos, some of whom give on-camera interviews with Dean, identify as straight and have never had penetrative sex with men. However, they but engage in male-on-male oral sex and “circle jerking”, a term which describes men masturbating together.

One of the men who stars in Lee’s videos even reveals that he has a female fiancé and children, but the money involved in starring in amateur gay porn as a straight man is too excessive to pass up on.

Another man involved in Lee’s Porn University, who is gay, rebuffs the notion that the “gay for pay” content is somehow harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Every single person that comes to this studio, there’s no divide or like ‘Without us they’re not going to make money’. So people always say to me, ‘You work with this person, they’re gay for pay’. Yeah, but you’re the one paying for it? So what makes that right and what makes that wrong?” he asks Dean.

“You’re paying for porn. You’re getting aroused by it. I never understand people who say ‘Oh they’re just gay for pay’. They work just as hard, if not harder because they have to get physically hard.”

Dean’s documentary also explores how Lee’s Porn University is used as a training ground for OnlyFans content creators to help them set up their page and improve their content.

Lee shares tip sheets, information on getting STI tests, and information on doing taxes as an adult content creator.

In an adjacent episode of Dean’s podcast, Lee explains more about how the Porn University works, and how helps school people on making explicit content.

“A lot of people think they know what to do. They think it’s taking feet pics and posting ’em online, but it’s not,” he said.

“To be successful, it’s not that, there’s a lot to it. Even learning how to use the tripod properly, learning how to film properly, use the camera, use editing, even the software, anything.

“And then there’s the legality side of doing social media and porn and everything. You need to have consent, you need to know about consent. You need to know about what people do and don’t want, your audience, what sort of porn you want to do.”



