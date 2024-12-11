Most popular gay porn stars of 2024, according to Pornhub

Forget Spotify Wrapped, the most important data analysis of 2024 has just dropped: Pornhub’s review of the the year that was.

Alongside revealing the most-searched-for gay porn categories and everyone’s tastes, Pornhub has revealed which gay-porn stars were the most sought-after performers of the year.

Here’s the top 10.

1. Malik Delgaty

Former stripper Malik Delgaty signed with gay porn provider men.com in 2020, and has become one of the brand’s best-known faces. He’s won two GayVN Awards, but, despite his porn career, he has previously revealed that he identifies as straight. The star is rumoured to have a net worth of as much as $900,000 (more than £705,000). Definitely husband material… oh, wait: that straight thing. Damn

2. Tyler Wu

While Tyler Wu will be known to some as a travel vlogger, he has been a prominent performer on Pornhub’s list for some years now, and has jumped five places since last year.

3. Hunnypaint

Hunnypaint make their first appearance on the list. (Instagram/@hunnypaint_and_io)

Self-described “degenerate femboy, sissy, twink” duo Hunnypaint, from Canada, were named Pornhub’s gay models of the month in April. This is their first ever time on the end-of-year list.

4. Cade Maddox

A fairly well-known name for many gay people with internet access, West Hollywood gay Cade Maddox began his porn career in 2017, and won performer of the year at the 2022 Grabby Awards.

5. Rhyheim Shabazz

Los Angeles porn star Rhyheim Shabazz, known for his work with Voyr Media, has moved up from ninth position last year to grab a spot in the top five. Not bad for someone who didn’t make the list at all in 2022.

6. Dante Colle

Another California-based star has made an even bigger jump up the rankings. Grabby-Award-winner Dante was 18th last year. Some of us wouldn’t mind a bit of this Dante’s inferno…

7. Joey Mills

Another name that gays will be unsurprised to see on the list is twink favourite Joey Mills. The winner of numerous GayVN Awards, he has been a mainstay in the gay-porn industry for almost a decade. Nonetheless, he has dropped from second spot last year. Forgive them, Joey, some of us still love you.

8. Leon and Mike

Florida’s real-life Latino couple Leon and Mike are up slightly on 2023’s Pornhub report, from 11 to number eight. Users must have a penchant for the “rough and wild sex” they promise.

9. Legrand Wolf

Legrand Wolf, the owner of Carnal Media, has moved up five places to make it into the top 10. Fortunately for us, despite being born in Mormon country Salt Lake City, he doesn’t seem to have any religious hang-ups and has been in the industry for more than 18 years.

10. Mtwunk

Pansexual porn star, adventurer and vlogger Gabriel Doria, known as Mtwunk, makes it on to the list for the first time. No jokes about Gabriel’s oboe, please…

We would post links to where you can source all these performers’ content, but we’re sure you can work that out for yourselves.

