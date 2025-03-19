Heartstopper star Bradley Riches has signed up to star in ITV’s long-running British soap opera Emmerdale.

Bradley Riches, who plays unlucky in love Truham Grammar School student James McEwan in Netflix’s queer teen drama Heartstopper, will play a new series regular character in Emmerdale from May.

The soap, which is set in the Yorkshire Dales and first begun in 1972, is known as one of the most popular dramas in the UK.

Riches said in a statement that he is “beyond excited” to be taking on the mystery role.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining Emmerdale. It’s a real bucket list moment for me, especially since it was my grandad’s favourite soap, I just know he’d be over the moon,” the actor shared.

“Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming, and the village is even more amazing in real life. I absolutely love my character (though I can’t spill too much just yet!), and I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store.”

In a separate video post, Riches teased that his character’s name is Lewis, before an Emmerdale producer seemingly tells him off.

Laura Shaw, one of Emmerdale’s producer, said that the show’s cast were “absolutely thrilled” to welcome him on set.

“Bradley brings a wealth of talent and his warmth, wit and charisma makes him perfect for this new Emmerdale role.

“We have some wonderful stories for him to play and we can’t wait for the audience to see Bradley bring his new character bursting into life on screen.”

In addition to his Heartstopper role, Riches is best known for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother last spring, where he came sixth. Following his stint in the Big Brother house, Riches went on to star in his first major theatre role, in West End show Babies the Musical.

He also played Freddie in a regular role in queer BBC slasher Wreck, and a lead role as Peter Pan in The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Riches began filming his first Emmerdale scenes this week, and they will air in May.

A host of Emmerdale stars have congratulated the Heartstopper favourite on his new role, with soap staple Lisa Riley (known on the show as Mandy Dingle) commenting: “He’s an absolute dream… welcome to our farm @brad_riches you fit in perfectly.”

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap, added: “Welcome to the family @brad_riches looking forward to meeting you.”

Emmerdale airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays.

