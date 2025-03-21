Christian teacher who said being LGBTQ+ is a sin loses High Court challenge

A Christian teacher who told students being LGBTQ+ is a sin and trans people are “just confused” has reportedly lost a High Court challenge over a finding of unprofessional conduct.

Glawdys Leger, a teacher at Bishop Justus Church of England School in Bromley, south London, is said to have made the comments to a group of year seven students during a class in February 2022.

She was suspended in March 2022, and dismissed from her role two months later. A professional conduct panel (PCP) in December 2023 found her comments amounted to “unprofessional conduct”, with the findings published on the Teaching Regulation Agency’s website.

The PCP revealed that during a discussion on “allyship”, the teacher had said being LGBTQ+ is “not fine”, and that students should put God before the LGBTQ+ community. The PCP also found Leger had said being LGBTQ+ is a sin, and trans people are “just confused”.

After Leger’s comments were found to amount to unprofessional conduct, she brought legal action at the High Court against the Department for Education over the PCP’s findings.

She reportedly argued that the panel had not put her comments into context, and that the school’s duty to “provide a broad and balanced curriculum” didn’t apply to her as an individual teacher. She added that the decision to publish the finding online infringed on her privacy, making it unlawful.

On Thursday (20 March), her case was dismissed by Justice Lang, who said Leger’s criticisms against the PCP finding “do not disclose any error of law, as opposed to mere disagreement”, PA Media reported.

Leger argued that while she was not banned from teaching due to the incident, the fact that the PCP’s decision had been published online would make it “difficult, if not impossible, to obtain new employment”.

Justice Lang stated, however, that the decision to publish the finding was “justifiable and proportionate”.

“While ‘Ms Leger’s comments lacked respect for the right of others’ this did not derive ‘from a lack of a tolerance’ nor had she any ‘intention of causing distress to pupils’,” Justice Lang said of the PCP finding.

“That said, her ‘actions were at risk of upsetting pupils in the lesson’ and her ‘choice not to present a balanced view undermined the school community’s aspiration to provide a supportive environment for children who may be exploring sexual identity’.”

In October 2023, Leger commented: “I have great compassion for LGBT people, especially for those suffering from gender dysphoria.

“I cannot, however, in good conscience teach or say things I believe are contrary to my faith, for example saying that same-sex sexual relationships are good and/or affirming people with gender dysphoria in their gender confusion.”

The teacher added: “I am certain that I have not shown, and never would show, any hatred or lack of love towards LGBT people.”