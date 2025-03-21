24-year-old Olympic gymnast Jade Carey has revealed that she is LGBTQ+ and also shared the news that she is coupled up in a two-for-the-price-of-one dose of queer joy ahead of the weekend.

Carey posted several photos to her Instagram on Wednesday (March 19) hard-launching a relationship with Aimee Sinacola.

The post featured several adorable photos of Carey and Sinacola together and is the first time Carey has spoken out publicly about her sexuality.

She captioned it with “happy” and a bunch of cute emojis.

Carey’s friends, fellow gymnasts, and fans all flooded the comments with supportive messages.

Team USA superstar Simone Biles wrote that they were “freaking cute” while pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik simply wrote: “GO JADE!!!”

Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles also posted supportive comments. Lee, Chiles, and Carey were recently honoured with Barbie dolls in their likeness in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Even the official Team USA gymnastics account shared their well-wishes: “Always applauding your authenticity.”

Not much is known about Aimee Sinacola, who is not a celebrity like her girlfriend, but her Instagram bio states that she is the Director of Creative Content for the University of Oregon’s athletics department – which is interesting considering Carey attends and competes at Oregon State, a direct rival to Sinacola’s employer.

Her website states that she was a former NCAA Division 1 student athlete, and has skills in graphic design, photographer, and videography.

Neither Carey nor Sinacola have discussed the details of their relationship publicly since the hard-launch so it is unclear when they met or how long they have been together.

Carey represented the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as an individual and then joined the U.S Women’s team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She is best known for Vault and Floor exercises, winning a gold medal in 2020 for Floor Exercise, a bronze medal in 2024 for the Vault, and helped Team USA to win Gold as a whole.