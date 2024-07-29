Gymnast Simone Biles has made a triumphant return to the Olympics, landing an unprecedented move.

On the vault, Biles became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double-pike at the Olympics – even though the vault caused Biles to drop out of individual events at the Tokyo Olympics four years ago.

While on the vault in 2020, Biles suffered from the “twisties”, which involves losing control midair and feeling unable to land the move.

Biles compared the experience to being unable to drive while at the wheel in a car: “Your mind and your body are at a disconnect. Your body is going to try to do something, and your mind is going to be like, ‘No, you’re not doing this’, I am my car.”

“I felt like I was fighting my body and my mind to do these tricks,” she told the Call Her Daddy podcast.

But, it seems that Biles has gotten over the “twisties” and is better than ever at this year’s events.

You may like to watch

She is now a favourite for gold in the majority of events in which she will be competing in, while celebrities like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise, and Snoop Dogg – who is a special correspondent for NBC – watched her compete.

But did you also know that Biles is a major league LGBTQ+ ally as well as a talented sportswoman? Here are all of the facts.

Simone Biles’ sister is a lesbian

Simone Biles is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally, having stood up for the community in many ways in the past.

Her sister, Adria, identifies as a lesbian and has been dating professional softball player Janae Jefferson since 2022. The siblings are incredibly close.

Biles has always been incredibly supportive of her sister and accepted her sexuality immediately. Adria was also a bridesmaid at Simone’s wedding, and Adria’s girlfriend Janae Jefferson was her plus one.

Simone Biles came out swinging for gay rights in Uganda

The gold medallist has also spoken out about Uganda’s regressive anti-homosexuality law, sharing a tweet that read: “For life… that’s a lil absurd. love is love. Y’all be fighting for the wrong things!”

for life….. that’s a lil absurd



love is love.



y’all be fighting for the wrong things !!! https://t.co/D9OxvXbkNc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 23, 2023

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni signed the country’s “gay law”, aka the draconian Anti-Homosexuality Act, into effect in 2023, with LGBTQ+ people living in fear of arrest and the death penalty.

Simone Biles says she wants to “p**s off” homophobes

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness starred in a 2020 Uber Eats campaign with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

And in 2020, Biles participated in an ad for Uber Eats alongside Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness.

This led to an anti-LGBTQ hate group posting a petition and statement complaining that the ads push the “LGBTQ+ agenda” and using vile language about Van Ness and Biles “glamorising a LGBTQ+ lifestyle”

Biles defended the ad and Van Ness by tweeting: “The world we live in makes me sad, but I’d do x100000 more commercials with you just to piss everyone off. The LGBTQIA will always have my support and feel welcome on my socials.”

Uber Eats also slapped down homophobes who were angry about the ads.

A spokesperson told NBC News: “At Uber Eats, we’re unapologetically committed to representing the flavour spectrum.

“From tacos to talent, we like it spicy. JVN and Simone serve gymnastic prowess and self-confidence, qualities millions of moms everywhere can — and do — support.”

Biles is clearly a lifelong LGBTQ+ ally and uses her fame to spread her support for the LGBTQ+ community – in addition to being a gymnastics powerhouse. We love to see it.

You can read all of our Paris Olympics 2024 coverage here.